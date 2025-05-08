Latest Weather Blog
Officials announce sandbag distribution locations ahead of potential flooding
BATON ROUGE — With rainfall expected in the next few days potentially causing flooding across the capital region, officials have announced locations where residents can get sandbags.
Sand and bags will be available in multiple parishes, but residents are asked to bring their own shovels:
Ascension Parish:
Gonzales: Sandbags will be available at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3213 S. Burnside Avenue until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Valid ID showing proof of residence within Gonzales City limits must be shown.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Baker Park – 4331 Jefferson Street
BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
Iberville Parish:
St. Gabriel Town Hall – 5035 Iberville Street
Bayou Paul Area – Corner of Bayou Paul Lane and Bayou Paul Road
East Iberville Fire Dept. – 2075 Hwy 30
Bayou Sorrel Old Fire Station – 32275 Hwy 75
Bayou Pigeon Old Fire Station – 38305 Hwy 75
Little Farms Road – 66199 Little Farms Road
Maringouin Maintenance Facility – 10685 2nd Street
Grosse Tete Town Hall – 18125 Willow Street
Rosedale Old Depot – 15201 Depot Street
White Castle Town Hall – 32535 Bowie Street
White Castle Fire Station #3 – 57660 Hwy 404
St. John Baptist Church – 31925 Lacroix Road
Bayou Goula Park – 56930 CPL Herman Brown Jr. Street
Seymourville Pavilion – 58435 Barrow Street
Iberville Parish Barn – 59705 Bayou Road
Ochsner Facility – 25455 Hwy 1
Livingston Parish:
Denham Springs
Fire Station #3 - 34893 LA Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706
Fire Station #9 - 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs, LA 70726
Walker:
Fire Station #1 - 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785
South Fork Elementary - 23300 Walker South Road
Sidney Hutchinson Park - End of Ball Park Road, Walker, LA 70785
Port Vincent:
Fire Station #5 - 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726
French Settlement:
Livingston Parish Fire Dist #8 - 15160 LA Hwy 16 , French Settlement
West Baton Rouge Parish:
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen
Addis Fire Station, 6875 La. 1 in Addis
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana.
