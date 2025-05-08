Officials announce sandbag distribution locations ahead of potential flooding

BATON ROUGE — With rainfall expected in the next few days potentially causing flooding across the capital region, officials have announced locations where residents can get sandbags.

Sand and bags will be available in multiple parishes, but residents are asked to bring their own shovels:

Ascension Parish:



Gonzales: Sandbags will be available at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3213 S. Burnside Avenue until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Valid ID showing proof of residence within Gonzales City limits must be shown.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Baker Park – 4331 Jefferson Street

BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

Iberville Parish:

St. Gabriel Town Hall – 5035 Iberville Street

Bayou Paul Area – Corner of Bayou Paul Lane and Bayou Paul Road

East Iberville Fire Dept. – 2075 Hwy 30

Bayou Sorrel Old Fire Station – 32275 Hwy 75

Bayou Pigeon Old Fire Station – 38305 Hwy 75

Little Farms Road – 66199 Little Farms Road

Maringouin Maintenance Facility – 10685 2nd Street

Grosse Tete Town Hall – 18125 Willow Street

Rosedale Old Depot – 15201 Depot Street

White Castle Town Hall – 32535 Bowie Street

White Castle Fire Station #3 – 57660 Hwy 404

St. John Baptist Church – 31925 Lacroix Road

Bayou Goula Park – 56930 CPL Herman Brown Jr. Street

Seymourville Pavilion – 58435 Barrow Street

Iberville Parish Barn – 59705 Bayou Road

Ochsner Facility – 25455 Hwy 1

Livingston Parish:

Denham Springs

Fire Station #3 - 34893 LA Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706

Fire Station #9 - 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs, LA 70726



Walker:

Fire Station #1 - 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785

South Fork Elementary - 23300 Walker South Road

Sidney Hutchinson Park - End of Ball Park Road, Walker, LA 70785

Port Vincent:

Fire Station #5 - 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726

French Settlement:

Livingston Parish Fire Dist #8 - 15160 LA Hwy 16 , French Settlement

West Baton Rouge Parish:

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis

South Winterville Water Tower

Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen

Addis Fire Station, 6875 La. 1 in Addis

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana.