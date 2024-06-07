Latest Weather Blog
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday night
PLAQUEMINE - Police are looking for a man accused of murdering a 23-year-old at their Plaquemine home Tuesday evening.
The Plaquemine Police Department said 23-year-old Jaheim Gailes was shot around 8:30 p.m. along Bourgoyne Street. Officers believe Rashad Seals walked up to the Gailes' home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Earlier Tuesday, a warrant was signed for Seals' arrest in a burglary case. Documents said Seals broke into a car in the Cortana Walmart parking lot on June 1 and stole a phone, cash, a backpack and a case of sodas. Officers noted that Seals is on parole until 2030 for possession of heroin and had several arrests for drug and gun offenses.
Seals is wanted for second-degree murder in Plaquemine and simple burglary in Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information can call Plaquemine authorities at (225) 687-9273.
