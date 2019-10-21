October 20, 2019 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies this evening, but clouds will be increasing through the overnight period. Clouds and elevated dewpoints will keep temperatures from dropping into the 60s overnight, with expected lows near 71° as winds stay out of the south between 5 and 10 mph. A strong cold front will be driving into the area through the day on Monday, as strong to severe storms will be developing through the afternoon hours. The main concern will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. There is also a potential for tornadic activity as the line of storms could have some bulges that could cause rotation and shear in the atmosphere. Make sure to stay weather aware through the day as the frontal system pass from northwest to southeast. Highs will be near 81, with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around an inch, with higher amounts possible in strong or slow moving storm cells.

Up Next: Strong storms possible to start the workweek off, but drier conditions will persist through the midweek before rain returns on Friday.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Elevated cape and helicity values will allow for strong to severe storms to develop through the day on Monday. The peak storm timing is between noon and 6 PM, with development possible as early as 9 AM. Bulging along the storm line could also occur, allowing for the potential for a tornado or two to spin up. High pressure will follow in behind the front on Tuesday, with sunny skies and cooler conditions in the forecast. Highs will stay in the mid-70s into Thursday, with lows hovering around 50°. Another cold front is forecast to punch into the Gulf Friday, bringing a return to scattered rain and storms to wrap up the workweek. Lows will drop into the mid-40s Friday night.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

