North Iberville wins first 8-1A game of the season and improve to 6-0

Plaquemine - The North Iberville Bears are finally playing their first varsity football season in well over a decade. They're coming in strong too with a 6-0 start.

The Bears competed in their first district match up of the season against St. John Thursday night.

St. John got off to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Bears came alive in the second quarter.

The party got started in the red zone when quarterback Justice Roy connects with Corey Domino for the first touchdown for the Bears. The game was tied 8-8 at that point.

The Bears' defense put on a show after that score. St. John was driving at mid field and they are picked off. An interception by Braylon Christmas set North Iberville up in plus territory.

They capitalized off of the turnover. Roy launches a deep ball to BJ Melancon for the touchdown. North Iberville took a 14-8 lead with two minutes left in the first half.

St. John was back on offense again when they handed it off to Ahmad Wilson but the ball comes loose and it's recovered by North Iberville's Dekai Butler for the second Bears turnover of the game.

That led to the Bears set up half the distance to the goal with time winding down. Roy scored on the quarterback keeper for North Iberville to lead 20-8 at halftime.

St. John would make a run in the second half, but the Bears are able to hold on to win it 32-28.