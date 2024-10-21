79°
No injuries reported after fully involved car fire near Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL — No one was injured after a car's engine caught fire Tuesday morning near Greenwell Springs Road. 

The Central Fire Department posted a picture of the burning car, saying the car had caught fire on Greenwell Springs and Magnolia Bridge roads. Local law enforcement said that the area has experienced an uptick in calls and accidents. 

The driver said he heard a popping noise and smelled smoke before getting into the middle lane. 

Crews had the fire under control shortly. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

"Everything went right, fire was extinguished, nobody got hurt, just unfortunate for the vehicle owner that they lost their vehicle," Central Assistant Fire Chief Derek Glover said.

5 days ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 Tuesday, October 15, 2024 4:02:00 PM CDT October 15, 2024

