No contingency plan after stalled big rig left drivers stranded for three hours

DONALDSONVILLE- The State Department of Transportation and Development said Wednesday there is no backup plan to get stalled vehicles off the Sunshine Bridge.

That was evident Wednesday when a big rig stalled around 7:30 a.m. and left drivers sitting on the bridge for three and a half hours.



Drivers like Nicole Paille, who works in the medical profession, said she was three hours late to work and had to cancel all of her morning appointments.



"The entire time we never got updated by anyone," Paille said.



Paille said the entire time she was stuck she was thinking about those sitting there that might be desperate.



"People with bowel or urinary problems, you're stuck on the bridge for three and a half hours," Paille said. "You're stuck on the bridge and there's nowhere to go."



A spokesman for DOTD said Wednesday that there is a plan to help out the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge if there's a disabled vehicle. MAP units or motorist assistance patrol come to the aid. However, that help does not extend to the Sunshine Bridge.



"It was very frustrating," Paille said.



Roadwork is currently being performed on the bridge. It should be completed by the summer.