Latest Weather Blog
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU women's basketball opened the 2025-26 season with a win over Houston Christian. The Tigers beat the Huskies 108-55.
LSU was led in scoring by transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a team high 7 steals. Fulwiley came off the bench and scored her first points as a Tiger early in the first quarter.
Former five-star and true freshman ZaKiyah Johnson also made her collegiate debut. Johnson had 9 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone. She finished the night with her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
LSU finished the game shooting 53% from the field, 54% from three and outrebounded the Huskies 45-26. The Tigers also forced 33 turnovers and scored 46 points off of turnovers. They also had 23 steals, 7 blocks 59 bench points and 56 points in the paint.
The Tigers won't have much time to rest. They host Southeastern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...