New voting locations for residents due to August flood

BATON ROUGE – With election day just a month away, some voters still do not where to vote since some voting locations have changed due to the August flood.



Kellsy Lloyd, a new resident to East Baton Rouge Parish, is one of those voters.



"I have no idea where to vote," Lloyd said.

Lloyd moved to the area after the flood to help her grandfather.



"His house had four feet of water in it, and we just came up here to help him and we never left, and we're not going to leave," Lloyd said.

With election day just around the corner, Lloyd said that finding out where to vote has not been the easiest.

"I would like to now vote here and you know be a part of all of the decisions in this area rather than where I used to live, so I think it's very important that we find out where to do that at," Lloyd said.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler said that his office has plans in place to help with the process.

"In East Baton Rouge Parish we opted to go to close proximity to all the precincts that were affected so it may be a block or two away, it may be less than a mile away, and it's close by so that people can stay in their same neighborhood," Schedler said.

Following the flood, 65 precincts were moved in Livingston, Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish, which deals with 65,000 voters in total.

"We will have individuals at every location, the old locations in case, somebody doesn't get the word that we can direct them to where they belong," Schedler said.

One resident, Jimmie Anderson, said that if it was not for talking with News 2, he would not have known his new voting location.

"It's very important to know where to go vote, I didn't know before I spoke to you," Anderson said.

Early voting locations can be found here and here and additional information about voting can also be found by downloading the GeauxVote app.