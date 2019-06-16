New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish flood zones

WALKER - A new ordinance is making it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish. It requires homes and other projects in flood zones to be built one foot higher than FEMA's required elevation.

"It's going to be a struggle for people to bring their houses up higher," Livingston Parish Councilmember John Wascom said.



The council passed an ordinance Thursday to get back into the federal program that rates communities for flood insurance. The parish was kicked out because it failed to meet some of the requirements after the 2016 flood. More than 85 percent of the structures in Livingston Parish were damaged in the historic flooding.

"In turn it will equate to lower insurance premiums through the whole parish," Wascom said.

Right now Livingston has one the most expensive flood insurance ratings.

The ordinance now goes to FEMA for its approval.