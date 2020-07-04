New details: Abducted LSU student left on Government St.

BATON ROUGE - LSU authorities are tight-lipped Thursday about a reported abduction at a "sorority area" late Wednesday night. Beyond the alert sent by the university's emergency alert system, few details are available.

LSU Police issued an emergency alert around 11:48 p.m. that said a victim was safe after a "reported abduction" on campus.

"Reported abduction by armed black male with dreadlocks / black shirt/pants in stolen gray 4dr Hyundai Elantra at sorority area. Victim now safe," the message said.

LSU Police referred questions to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard, who would not say whether the victim was a woman or a man, how the person escaped or whether a sexual assault occurred.

Around 9:30 pm Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Government St. on a reported rape and stolen vehicle call. When investigators arrived, they learned about the location where the crime occurred and turned the case over to LSU Police.

Ballard released the following statement just before 11 a.m.:

"The safety of the LSU community is of the utmost importance to us. This incident is currently under investigation, and we can assure everyone that a thorough investigation is being conducted utilizing every resource available. These types of incidents are uncommon at LSU, and we do not tolerate these things occurring on our campus and to members of the LSU family."

Ballard stated that the incident is the "top priority" for LSU Police. LSU is also asking anyone with more information on the incident to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. LSU's CARE Team has reached out to the student impacted by this incident.

It is still unclear at this time whether the stolen car referenced in the emergency alert belonged to the victim. Authorities have refused to answer media questions about the case.

No arrests have been made, nor has any identifying information that could lead to an arrest been released.