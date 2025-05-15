90°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple fire departments respond to Labadieville mobile home fire early Monday
Related Story
LABADIEVILLE - Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning that spread to the area around it.
Around 3:30 a.m., the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a large fire.
The fire spread from a mobile home to a nearby storage shed, two vehicles, and the debris around it. Crews fought the fire for almost five hours before it was under control.
Officials did not report there were any injuries.
Related Images
News
LABADIEVILLE - Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning that spread to the area around... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title
-
LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional