MOVEBR Small Business Opportunity

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MOVEBR initiative is kicking off its Small Business Outreach program with the first in a series of informational workshops on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

The workshop is open to professionals interested in business opportunities with MOVEBR and right of way acquisitions.

In addition to assisting small businesses, the MOVEBR program implements transportation and infrastructure improvements across East Baton Rouge Parish. As these improvements take place, local businesses are welcomed to participate in the process. Opportunities for participation are advertised through the normal procurement processes of the City-Parish and via the Small Business Outreach (SBO) initiative.

Mayor Weston-Broome says the program, "provides an opportunity to invest in our local economy by helping our small businesses flourish, which are the backbone of our community. Ultimately, we're investing in people as well as concrete."

On Thursday, October 3, the first session in the series will be held at the Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine Street, Baton Rouge, from 5:30-7:00 pm.

More information on the Small Business Outreach program is available at www.movebr.brla.gov