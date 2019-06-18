More than 800 Central flood-damaged homes gone unreported

CENTRAL - Central has posted a list of 800 homes with damage worth more than 50 percent of the value of their home, gone without being reported to various government agencies.



Two months after the flood, some homeowners say there are various reasons they have not reported the damage to their homes to agencies like FEMA, the Small Business Administration, or the Central government.



"These are folks we had no contact with," Central Mayor Jr. Shelton said. "We put this out there so they can see that they need to come see or contact us . Or if they are below that 50 percent, they can go ahead and get those permits and start building on their homes."



"We never flooded in 40 years and this was kind of unexpected," Central resident Renate McDonald said. She says the experience was "horrifying. I'm still dreaming about the water coming up."

All homes on the list are in flood zones with 50 percent damage, potentially requiring their homes be elevated in order to be rebuilt. Shelton says this does not necessarily mean that has to happen.



"If your estimate on here is more than 50 percent," Shelton says, "we want you to contact our city services. We are going to work with you, and try to get an appeal, and get out of that market where you might have to mitigate the home."



McDonald says she did not have flood insurance at the time of the flood. She says it will be years before her life is back to normal.

Click here to see if your home is on the list.