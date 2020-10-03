More than 80 million Americans should get stimulus checks this week

The federal government announced Monday that tens of millions of people nationwide should stimulus payments deposited in their bank accounts later this week.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, more than 80 million Americans will see economic stimulus payments via direct deposit by Wednesday.

Over 80 million Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts this week. https://t.co/uGnhTUSVl5 — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 13, 2020

"We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "This administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief."

The IRS has also said it will launch a separate online portal for people who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 to register to receive their payments.