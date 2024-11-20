Monday Morning Video Forecast

A cold front will move towards the Capital Area today, bringing a strong line of thunderstorms to the area late tonight. By Wednesday, much cooler air will move into southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Monday will start off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and become mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will approach the area Monday afternoon, sending a few isolated shower and thunderstorms through the area ahead of a main line of widespread storms set to arrive late tonight.

Overnight tonight, the line of thunderstorms move across southern Louisiana. As it does, there will be a threat for damaging wind gusts, possibly a spin up tornado or two, and heavy rains leading to localized flash flooding instances. Portions of Point Coupee, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Assumption, and St. Mary Parish have been included in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather while the rest of the Capital Area, including Baton Rouge, remain in a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms. All of the Capital Area could see 1-2" of rainfall tonight, with localized higher amounts. Because this will mainly be an overnight event, make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts while sleeping!

Up Next: Conditions will quickly improve Tuesday as the storms and cold front continue east. Tuesday will see clearing skies and another warm afternoon in the low 80s. The cooler air associated with the front will arrive late Tuesday night and will be felt in the Capital City by Wednesday morning. The second half of the workweek will feature chilly mornings in the 40s and highs in the 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine and low humidity as well. We will finally be able to throw on the fall sweaters we've been waiting to wear!

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara dissipated in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late Sunday night. No other tropical development is expected in the next 7 days.

