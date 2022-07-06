Monday morning video forecast

Happy Independence Day!

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will climb into the mid-90s before some showers and storms move in. Scattered showers will cover most of the area, but showers are not expected to last too long. If you plan on spending the day outside, have an indoor option in case you need to duck inside and wait for an afternoon shower to pass. Skies will be plenty clear in time for fireworks on the Mississippi at 9 pm. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will hit the mid-90s before showers bubble up. Most areas will see a brief downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they whole day will not be a wash out. By Thursday, rain coverage will start to pull back with showers becoming more isolated. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and the areas that see rain will trend even cooler. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.