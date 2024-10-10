Monday Midday Video Forecast

A cold front arriving Monday night will bring drier and cooler air to the region for the week. Temperatures each day will be around average for early October, with mornings in the low 60's and afternoons in the 80s.

Today & Tonight: Monday will be very warm and slightly muggy with afternoon temperatures returning to the low 90's for the 6th time in the past 7 days; very a-typical for October. A forecast high of 93° in Baton Rouge today will flirt with a record high for the date (94°) set back in 1911. Mostly sunny skies will dominate all day and thankfully a cold front arriving from the north overnight will put an end to the extremely warm start to October. As the front moves through, skies will remain clear and temperatures will cool into the lower 60s around the state early Tuesday.

Up Next: Behind the front, mornings all week will start off near 60 degrees in the Capital Area, with northern parishes likely dipping into the 50's. Each afternoon will also be comfortably warm with highs warming into in the mid/upper 80's around southern Louisiana. The drier air moving in Tuesday eliminates rain chances for the week and will help keep humidity levels down. Full sunshine is expected through the weekend.

The Tropics: Milton became a hurricane on Sunday afternoon. And in the time since, the storm became a Category 5 hurricane. Milton is forecast to remain a Category 5 hurricane through Monday as it brushes the Yucatan Peninsula. Gradual weakening is possible on Tuesday while taking a northeastward turn. The storm will encounter some wind shear on Wednesday, resulting in more weakening prior to landfall in western Florida. Regardless, Florida residents need to prepare for a major hurricane landfall on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surge, high winds, and heavy rain are likely in the region. Locally, no major impacts are expected. Minor coastal flooding along east-facing shores and large swells at the coast are not out of the question.

Kirk has become post-tropical, and will push east into Europe by midweek.

Following behind Kirk is Hurricane Leslie. This system will remain a hurricane for another day or so before weakening to a tropical storm. Leslie will pose no threat to land.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The system is expected to move near or over the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday or early Friday morning, and interests there should monitor its progress.

