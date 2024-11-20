Latest Weather Blog
Monday health report
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — How much sleep a person needs varies from person to person, however, there are some simple ways to get better sleep that apply to everyone
"Different people need different amounts of sleep, and on average, we can say most people need seven to eight hours," Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Virend Somers said.
Dr. Somers says to consider the quality of sleep, not the quantity. He offers these ideas to help you have good sleep hygiene.
"In the bedroom, you want absolute darkness," Dr. Somers said.
And that means no screens. No TV. No laptops. No phones. And no ticking clocks or LED displays.
"Avoid bright lights, avoid looking at your phones because light from there can affect your melatonin," he said.
That's the hormone that regulates sleep. He says when it comes to quality sleep, less stimulation is best.
"Minimize alcohol, minimize exercise, minimize lights, minimize external inputs before about two hours or so before bedtime. The bedroom is for sex and sleep. It's not for spreadsheets," Dr. Somers said.
Exercise can help improve sleep, but working out near bedtime can raise arousal levels, making it harder to sleep.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings