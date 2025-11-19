Monday evening video forecast

Mild starts with patchy fog followed by very warm afternoons will be the routine through midweek. By late week, an approaching storm system will break the cycle.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies will begin the evening, though low clouds and fog will be possible for another night. But unlike early Monday, a subtle breeze might limit the widespread dense fog development, keeping it more patchy. Still be on the lookout for it in the morning, and if encountered, remember to slow down and use low-beam headlights. Near-zero visibility super fog is a risk in localized pockets, particularly downwind of any smoldering agricultural fires from the previous day. Lows will not drop very much, bottoming out near 60°. Morning fog will lift by mid-to-late morning, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. The mild start to the day will result in a warm finish with highs in the low 80s. It may feel a touch muggy at times.

Up Next: Very little change is expected on Wednesday. The morning will be mild with patchy fog, followed by a partly sunny afternoon with highs near 84°. That’s not far off the record of 86° on the date for Baton Rouge. Frankly, Thursday will bring more of the same, aside from a spotty shower or storm entering the mix.

Next Rainmaker: A frontal system will come into view on late Thursday, triggering a handful of showers and thunderstorms. This wave of rain will move through the region sometime between Thursday evening and early Friday. As long as the front remains to the northwest, off-and-on showers will be a possibility — and that appears to be the case through the day on Friday. The front will slowly advance through the region over the weekend, eventually bringing an end to the rain. The latest guidance leans toward this scenario, and should it occur, rain coverage would diminish. Temperatures would also fall slightly, with highs returning to the 70s with lows in the 50s. Stay connected with the Storm Station as the longer-range forecast becomes fine-tuned.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

