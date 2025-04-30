Monday evening video forecast

It's going to feel like summer this week, but not quite the full heat blast we know from July and August. Rain coverage will be minimal until late in the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The overnight hours will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. It will still feel muggy. On Tuesday, high temperatures will hover around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Enough humidity will be around for feels-like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Up Next: Warmth will continue on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and almost no rain chances. By Thursday, some changes start to roll in. While the day will still be warm, with highs in the upper 80s, we'll begin to see a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day, especially toward the evening hours. This is as a couple of fronts start moving closer to our area — one from Texas and another from the north. Friday looks a bit more unsettled. Rain coverage will increase to around 50%, and there’s even the possibility that some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. With more clouds around, temperatures will cool just slightly, but it will still be very warm and muggy.

The weather will stay somewhat active for the weekend as well. As a front meanders nearby, both Saturday and Sunday bring chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms, so don’t expect any washouts. Highs will stay in the mid-80s, and it’ll feel more comfortable than earlier in the week thanks to some added cloud cover.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.6 feet is expected on Wednesday. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flooding is already occurring. A crest at 42.4 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 31 feet is expected Thursday morning. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.8 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet and as of Sunday evening the river levels sat around 6.1 feet. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Saturday May 3rd. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville. It will fall below flood stage on Sunday May 11th.

– Josh

