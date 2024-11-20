Monday evening video forecast

A pair of strong cold fronts will whip though the Capital Area tonight and tomorrow. The first will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, the second will bring the coolest air so far this fall season.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase as the night progresses. The busiest period will be between 9pm – 3am. Any thunderstorms could bring torrential rain leading to nuisance street and poor drainage flooding. Most locations will receive around one inch of rain, but some isolated totals above two inches will be possible, especially south and east of Baton Rouge. There is also a chance of a spotty severe thunderstorm capable of gusty wind or a brief spin-up tornado. If you can avoid the roads tonight, that would be a good idea. Have a way to receive alerts such as the Storm Station Weather App, in case any warnings are issued. Temperatures will be steady in the low 70s. On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will end near dawn from west to east. Sun is expected by the afternoon, if not sooner. Behind the initial cold front, humidity will fall but temperatures will not change much, and highs will climb into the low 80s.

Up Next: A second cold front will sweep through the region on Tuesday night. Northwest wind of 10-15mph will usher in the coolest air felt in several months. Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s by Wednesday morning. Highs will stay in the upper 60s, despite sunshine, on Wednesday afternoon. For the final two days of the workweek, expect clear skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Typically cool spots north of Baton Rouge could even visit the upper 30s for the first time this season. Quiet weather is expected to carry on into the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

