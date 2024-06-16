Monday evening video forecast

This week will provide an opportunity to exhale after a very busy stretch of weather. As you might expect for Late May, heat will be cranking higher.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly clear through much of the night but some low clouds or light fog will try to develop late. With this, low temperatures will ultimately bottom out in the mid 70s. Tuesday will feature repeat conditions with sun and a few low cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours. Expect some humidity too, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

Up Next: As we all know, summertime (even though unofficial at this point in the calendar) can come with a lot of repetitive weather along the central Gulf Coast. That is exactly what is in store for the week ahead. Each afternoon Wednesday through Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Humidity could cause feels-like temperatures to push into the low 100s at times. Nights will be still and sticky with lows in the mid 70s. Rain will be very hard to come by and in fact, the Storm Station does not carry measurable rain coverage in the entire 7-Day Forecast. The weekend may be slightly hotter with high temperatures approaching the mid 90s.

– Josh

