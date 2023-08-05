Monday evening video forecast

A weak, dissipating front between I-10 and I-20 will help to trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms for the beginning of the week. Big heat is lurking for the days that follow.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will taper between sunset and midnight. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy with low temperatures drifting back into the upper 70s. On Tuesday, a little sunshine will be in the mix early but numerous showers and thunderstorms should fire off from mid-morning onward. Most of the forecast area should see rainfall at least once. A couple of thunderstorms could bring downpours and gusty wind. With some breaks in the action, high temperatures will still reach the low 90s.

Up Next: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast on Wednesday as the weather pattern begins to transition. For the second half of the week, an upper level ridge of high pressure and warmer temperatures will start to expand over the Gulf Coast leading to higher temperatures and fewer showers and thunderstorms. Friday through Monday, highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will struggle to leave the 80s. Daily rain coverage will be at ten percent or less.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: In the central Atlantic, an area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and there is a forty percent chance the system could become a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days while it moves generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.