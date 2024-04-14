Monday 3-25 afternoon weather

Home
Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game
BATON ROUGE - The Bluff was lively Saturday with the beautiful weather bringing hundreds to Southern University's campus for multiple events. The F.G Clark Activity...
DEMCO still working to restore power in St. Francisville, Clinton
GREENWELL SPRINGS - DEMCO workers are still restoring...
Team Taryn takes on Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's 20th annual Seize The Day 5K run
BATON ROUGE- Saturday marked the Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's...
Sunday AM Forecast: Steady ramp up in temperatures, also humidity
Quiet weather continues to dominate as we cap off the weekend. Changes will be slow and steady into next week. Humidity will gradually rise, and by...
Saturday PM Forecast: Humidity cooperating for now, but not for long
Drier air will stay in the area to...
Saturday AM Forecast: Dry conditions persist, the heat ramping up
Dry conditions look like they will persist for...
Sports
LSU Softball defeats Auburn 2-0 courtesy of a Kelley Lynch no-hitter
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball defeated Auburn on Saturday in the second game of their series 2-0 thanks to a Kelley Lynch no-hitter. ...
LSU baseball looks to even series with Tennessee, snap 3-game SEC losing streak
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - LSU Baseball loses the series...
LSU Baseball drops game one to Tennessee, 6-3
KNOXVILLE, TN - LSU Baseball loses the first...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 12, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game
Police pursuit ends in fatal crash on LA-1 in Port Allen
Team Taryn takes on Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's 20th annual Seize The Day...
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival ends Sunday
Strawberry Festival preview
Sports Video
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$
Brian Kelly speaks with media Saturday
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan
LSU season ends in the Elite Eight with loss to Iowa 94-87
DJ Chester starts at center