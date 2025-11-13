Metro Council to vote on tax rebate for 2026 Tiger Stadium concerts

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council is set to vote on a resolution that would give a rebate on ticket sales and concessions at two 2026 Tiger Stadium concerts in an effort to have two prominent music artists perform.

The resolution, which is on the agenda for Wednesday's Metro Council meeting, would have the tax rebate relayed to promoters and artists performing on March 28 and May 23. The item was recommended by Visit Baton Rouge.

In charts provided to WBRZ, Visit Baton Rouge says the March concert could generate $25 million from 100,000 tickets priced at $200 each, plus parking and concessions, with the May concert potentially generating $23 million from 65,000 attendees with ticket prices at $300.

In a statement, Visit Baton Rouge said they are not able to announce the artists involved, but said they'd generate an economic boost "each comparable to the impact generated by the Garth Brooks concert in 2022."