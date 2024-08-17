McKinley alumni cook for flood victims ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Many flood victims are still sleeping in hotels this holiday season and don't have access to a kitchen to cook their Thanksgiving turkeys.

So instead, the McKinley High School class of 1997 cooked for about 300 people Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn.

The grill was fired up around 11 a.m. Darick Washington, the manager of Red Roof Inn and member of the McKinley class of 1997 says they're doing their part.

"They've been going through a whole lot, you know, these past 90 days," he said. "We're just trying to do our part to uplift our community."

Washington helped cook chicken and pastalaya for about 300 people staying at the Red Roof Inn. He says most of his guests are flood victims and have been staying there since the flood.

"We're giving thanks," he said.

The McKinley Senior High class of '97 took the flood off the minds of flood victims, if only for a meal. Jessie Franklin's home flooded off Old Hammond Hwy and she lost everything. She's grateful for the hot meal.

"I haven't cooked since August," she said.

A hot, home-cooked meal brought a smile to many faces Wednesday as volunteers served up plates with chicken, pastalaya, bread and cake.

The McKinley class of '97 says it participates in a service project every Thanksgiving.