Mayor Broome declares parish-wide emergency for EBR

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, declared a state of emergency due to back to back storms headed towards Louisiana.

Mayor-President Broome provided a tropical weather update Sunday afternoon. She held the conference to update EBR Parish residents about both Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco.

"This is a historic event and we need residents to take preparations seriously," Mayor-President Broome said.

Mayor-President Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday due to the severe weather threats.

"The declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish to request additional assistance and resources from state and federal partners in the event of local resources becoming overwhelmed," Mayor Broome says.

No curfew or evacuations have been ordered, but there are plans in place in case shelters are needed.

"We are working with the American Red Cross, some local hotels, and large facilities that allow for social distancing," Mayor-President Broome said.

All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Monday, August 24, 2020, and Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will enter partial activation on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 7 a.m.

Urgent weather and storm information

