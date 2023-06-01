Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Broome breezes into second term after solid victory in run-off
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had to make up some ground work in order to win her run-off election on Saturday.
Broome had no had no problem being re-elected to a second term as the Mayor-President of EBR Parish.
"The mayor was able to coalesce African-American and moderate votes around her and her base turned out in areas they needed to turn out," Clay Young said.
Young is a political analyst based in Baton Rouge, and has studied local elections and voting trends for years.
"Yesterday's election was all about Sharon Weston Broome and people because they believed in her, or they were going to vote against her," Young said,
Mayor Broome received 57% of the vote, in Saturday's run-off over challenger, republican and former lawmaker, Steve Carter.
"I think there was a sense of apathy among republicans in some places, looking at the low turn out," Young said.
Mayor Broome barely lost being re-elected in November against six others on the ballot, coming in just short of the 50% needed to win.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs