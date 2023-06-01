Mayor Broome breezes into second term after solid victory in run-off

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had to make up some ground work in order to win her run-off election on Saturday.

Broome had no had no problem being re-elected to a second term as the Mayor-President of EBR Parish.

"The mayor was able to coalesce African-American and moderate votes around her and her base turned out in areas they needed to turn out," Clay Young said.

Young is a political analyst based in Baton Rouge, and has studied local elections and voting trends for years.

"Yesterday's election was all about Sharon Weston Broome and people because they believed in her, or they were going to vote against her," Young said,

Mayor Broome received 57% of the vote, in Saturday's run-off over challenger, republican and former lawmaker, Steve Carter.

"I think there was a sense of apathy among republicans in some places, looking at the low turn out," Young said.

Mayor Broome barely lost being re-elected in November against six others on the ballot, coming in just short of the 50% needed to win.