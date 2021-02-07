49°
Marcus Williams Monday Media Availability Raw 8.24.20
METAIRIE- Saints safety Marcus Williams enters his 4th NFL season and is excited to work with the likes of Malcolm Jenkins and believes the defense is ready to shine.
In Monday's interview with the media, he broke down the importance of creating game reps at practice and his excitement with being able to practice in the Superdome later this week.
Watch the full interview above.
