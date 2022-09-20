March 13, 2019 Morning Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Some areas of fog will be possible before 7 AM this morning, with cloudy conditions lingering through the day. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for spotty to isolated showers through the afternoon and evening hours, with rain chances increasing as we head into the overnight period into Thursday. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s around 10 AM, with afternoon highs reaching near 78°. Winds will be whipping through the day, with 15 to 20 mph winds out of the south. Cloudy skies and isolated showers staying the course through the evening, with temperatures dropping to an overnight low of 67°.

Up Next: Showers and storms through early Friday morning, with storm activity peaking Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Drier and cooler conditions moving in through Friday afternoon, with sunny skies through St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A strong frontal system is approaching the area from the west, bringing strong to severe storms across the northern part of our state. We are in the marginal category for severe weather this afternoon, but severe storms should stay to our north and west. The front will stall over Alexandria and Lake Charles today, awaiting a secondary front in order to push through and into the Gulf Friday morning. Only expecting a couple tenths of an inch through Friday morning, as the majority of the moisture associated with this system will stay more to our north. Temperatures will stay elevated and above average through Thursday, with much cooler conditions behind the front. Highs will stay in the upper 70s today and tomorrow, with highs dropping in the mid-60s on Friday and into the low 60s over the weekend. Lows will also be chilly, dropping into the low-to-mid 40s beginning Friday night. High pressure stays in control into the workweek, keeping skies mostly sunny as temperatures slowly increase into the mid-to-upper 60s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

