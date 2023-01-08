March 12, 2020 AM Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The dense fog advisory has been cancelled by the National Weather Service for our area. Fog will still be possible in areas, especially over bridges and near bodies of water. Clouds will lift and break up by noon, leading to partly cloudy skies as temperatures push into the 70s around 11 AM. Highs will be peaking near 79°, as winds stay elevated between 5 and 15 mph out of the south. High pressure is still hanging out along the Florida Panhandle, which will keep conditions dry through the day. Clouds will be increasing tonight, as fog is again expected to develop overnight and into morning. Lows should bottom-out near 64° with light winds out of the south.

Up Next: Spotty showers return in the forecast Friday, and will linger through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also stay well above average, as highs approach the mid-80s by Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure along the Florida Panhandle will keep conditions dry and warm today. It should travel a little more to the east on Friday as a cold front approaches and stalls just to our north. This should return a slight chance of spotty showers to the forecast starting Friday, and these rain chances will continue through the weekend. The front is going to have a tough time as it approaches the Gulf Coast, and should actually stay just to our north. This will keep rain chances higher in northern parishes and slowly drop as we approach the coast. Winds will also be out of the south as temperatures stay about 10 degrees above average through the weekend and into next week. Spotty showers also will be lingering into next week, as that stalled front has truly set up camp. It should have slightly more strength early next week as a reinforcing front slides in from the northwest. Significant rainfall is not expected, as pockets of heavier rain will be short-lived and instability rather limited. Rain amounts through the weekend are anticipated to stay at or below 0.1”.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.