Man hopes to keep homeless in Baton Rouge from going hungry

BATON ROUGE - A man in Baton Rouge has dedicated his time to making sure Baton Rouge's homeless don't go hungry.



"You know the first day I did it, I posted it on my social media, and by the grace of God a lot of people from the community jumped on it and started helping me," Chris Singleton told News 2's Jessica LeBlanc.



Six days a week, Chris stuffs brown paper bags with chips and cakes, and makes plate lunches for the homeless. He says it's personal.



"I've lived in shelter and have not had a play to stay so I know what it's like," he explains.



Chris first started handing out food and hygiene bags with a group of friends on Sundays. He felt more needed to be done, so now he makes deliveres under the bridge on North Blvd. six days a week.



The people he helps are grateful.



"When I see that car coming, I know I'm about to eat," Terry Scott says. "I know it's going to be out of good cheer".



Steven Egloff agrees.



"It's just somebody like that does something like it's just awesome," he said choking back tears. "You know, it really is".