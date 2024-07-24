77°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds after apparent shooting Sunday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Sunday night and left a man dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene after receiving calls reporting shots had been fired and a vehicle was sitting in the roadway on Cedar Avenue off Chippewa Street.
Officers found Marvus Green, 32, dead in his vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.
The motive and suspect are both still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
News
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Sunday night and left a man dead. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Architect, former Plan Baton Rouge director against the demolition of historic 'Catfish...
-
Report: Mother admits to killing son, abandoning baby while on drugs
-
Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole in the running for EBR Superintendent
-
Sito Narcisse applying for EBR Superintendent job
-
Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting Sonya Massey, who...