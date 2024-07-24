77°
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds after apparent shooting Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Sunday night and left a man dead. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene after receiving calls reporting shots had been fired and a vehicle was sitting in the roadway on Cedar Avenue off Chippewa Street. 

Officers found Marvus Green, 32, dead in his vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The motive and suspect are both still unknown. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

