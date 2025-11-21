Man facing murder charge in New Orleans mistakenly released from Baton Rouge jail

BATON ROUGE - A man facing a murder charge in New Orleans was mistakenly released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison due to a clerical error.

Taurus Hale was one of two men accused in the 2024 killing of Larry Boudreaux Jr. in New Orleans. Hale was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail. He was transferred to state custody before being moved to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison due to a pending warrant for identity fraud and theft.

Hale's attorney, Michael Kennedy, said he bonded out of EBRPP on those charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Hale was able to bond out due to the Orleans Parish warrant not being entered into the National Crime Information Center, an information sharing database for law enforcement.

"There was no error on jail's part," EBRSO's Chief Administrative Deputy and Public Information Director Casey Hicks said.

Kennedy tells WBRZ that Hale immediately contacted him to tell him what happened and dutifully appeared in court for his assigned date in Orleans Parish about a month later.

"That's not the actions of someone who is guilty. That's not the actions of someone who feared he faced a life sentence," Kennedy said.

WBRZ did reach out to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections for information on what happened, but had not heard back.