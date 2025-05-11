60°
Man accused of severely injuring woman in pistol-whipping attack arrested by BRPD
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of using a gun to severely beat a woman at his home was arrested by Baton Rouge Police and U.S. Marshals.
John Greenhouse Jr., 48, was arrested Tuesday on aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with serious injury charges.
The woman sought help at a neighbor's home after the May 3 attack, which had caused her to lose consciousness. She had been beaten repeatedly on the head and face with a loaded gun found with blood on it at Greenhouse's home on Cathedral Drive, police records show
The gun discharged once as they struggled, but the shot did not injure anyone, police records show.
Greenhouse is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
