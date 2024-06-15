Makeshift memorial set to honor 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim

75°
PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of the Keystone subdivision in Ascension Parish honored the life of a 12-year-old boy who drowned on Monday night.

Friends, family and neighbors placed stuffed animals, flowers and signs all over the neighborhood in honor of DaQwain Robinson.

The boy was swimming in a large pond and never resurfaced. Authorities found his body early yesterday morning.

A balloon release is planned for 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Keystone subdivision's playground park on Timberstone Drive.

