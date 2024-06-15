75°
Latest Weather Blog
Makeshift memorial set to honor 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of the Keystone subdivision in Ascension Parish honored the life of a 12-year-old boy who drowned on Monday night.
Friends, family and neighbors placed stuffed animals, flowers and signs all over the neighborhood in honor of DaQwain Robinson.
The boy was swimming in a large pond and never resurfaced. Authorities found his body early yesterday morning.
A balloon release is planned for 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Keystone subdivision's playground park on Timberstone Drive.
Related Images
News
PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents of the Keystone subdivision in Ascension Parish honored the life of a 12-year-old boy who drowned on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Accomplice arrested following Loranger murder and kidnapping
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night