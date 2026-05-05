LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in a row

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's tennis team beat Rice 4-1 to win the NCAA Regional Championship and advance to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

Kenna Erickson and Ella McDonald won their doubles match 6-2, while Addison Lanton and Carolina Kuhl won their match 6-4. That gave LSU their first point of the day.

In the singles matches, Cadence Brace, Ella McDonald and Carolina Kuhl all picked up victories to push LSU past Rice 4-1.

“It's a great thing for our program to be in back-to-back Sweet 16s,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman.

“Rice really pushed us to the brink today. I worked for Elizabeth (Schmidt) for three years, and she’s one of the best coaches in the country at preparing her team, especially this time of year. They challenged us in a lot of different positions, but I thought we handled ourselves well in the business end of some third sets to get over the line. We’re really excited for another opportunity to play. It’ll be on the road against a really good Virginia team that won the ACC regular season, so we’ll have to play a bit better if we want to get through that. I’m super proud of the girls and everyone involved in the program. We’re taking steps in the right direction and, even though there’s certainly more we want to do, we’ll enjoy this one and get ready for Virginia on Saturday.”

No. 10 seeded LSU advances in the NCAA Tournament and will travel to take on No. 7 seeded Virginia on May 9 at noon.