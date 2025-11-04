67°
LSU women's basketball opens season on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The college basketball season is almost here, and the LSU women's basketball team takes the floor this week.
LSU will host Houston Christian on Tuesday night to kick off the season.
Kim Mulkey enters her fifth season as the Tigers head coach with the preseason AP No. 5 team in the country. LSU won a national title in 2023 and earned trips to the Elite 8 each of the last two seasons.
