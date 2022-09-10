LSU Tiger Band gives sneak peek before sharing the field with Southern's Human Jukebox at Saturday's historic game

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland was practicing Thursday with huge anticipation for Saturday's historic game against Southern.

This may be the first time the two school will play in football, but it isn't the first time the two bands shared the spotlight.

Back in 2004, both bands marched and met at the Capitol in the Champions Parade following national title wins by both football programs.

LSU Band Director Kelvin Jones says it's going to be a great time when the two bands share that spotlight again.

"Between LSU, between Southern University Jaguars, it's so exciting. It's going to be a great time in Death Valley," he said.

Drum Major Landon Chambliss shares that excitement, saying he can't wait to share the field with Southern's Human Jukebox band.

"Just being able to share the spotlight with the Jukebox is an honor for sure," Chambliss said.

The anticipation can be felt throughout Baton Rouge. Schuyler Olson, LSU Colorguard Captain, says she is excited to be a part of such a historic day in Baton Rouge.

"I've been thinking about this for a really long time, ever since I found out that we were playing Southern," Olson said.

No matter who wins the game on Saturday, Baton Rouge will be unified. Chambliss says that's what will make Saturday great for the entire city.

"The LSU family and the Southern family, we are all one community, and I think everyone is going to come together, and it's going to be a great time," Chambliss said.

We tried to ask what fans can expect for the halftime show, but everyone — including Southern's band — has their lips sealed.

But the LSU band says the performance is going to be one of a kind.

"We have a few things up our sleeves, but you'll just have to come to the game and see," Chambliss said.