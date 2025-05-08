Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball preps for SEC Tournament
ATHENS, Georgia - The LSU softball team could see a familiar face at the SEC Tournament Wednesday.
The No. 9 Tigers open up their tournament run with No. 8 Mississippi State on Wednesday, and former LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin could start in the circle for the Bulldogs.
Chaffin, who spent three seasons at LSU, is 21-8 with a 2.53 ERA in 39 appearances so far this season at Mississippi State.
"Obviously, she's (Chaffin) got some new pieces that she's added this year, and everybody knows she's incredibly competitive and talented, so you know we know we have our workout for us, but we kind of play LSU softball with whoever our opponent is," said LSU softball coach Beth Torina.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday in Athens, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
