LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional

The Tigers played their last eight games over 13 days, ending in a SEC Tournament loss to Oklahoma on May 8. With Regional play starting on Friday, LSU will have had over a week to regroup and prepare for the season's final push.

"I think we had a few that needed some rest, we took the last couple of days off, we got back on the field a little bit today (Sunday)," said LSU Softball Coach Beth Torina. "I think we've really played a schedule the last few weeks, and I think some of the travel, you know, getting a Monday night against Florida, having to turn around and be at Arkansas on Thursday, you know, to play Thursday, and then straight to the (SEC) tournament, I think it was a tough stretch that we were dealt there, but I think we needed a little bit of rest, hopefully we got that and we'll be ready to go."

LSU plays Southeastern on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.