LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will be well rested when they start NCAA Tournament play in the Baton Rouge Regional later this week.

The Tigers played their last eight games over 13 days, ending in a SEC Tournament loss to Oklahoma on May 8. With Regional play starting on Friday, LSU will have had over a week to regroup and prepare for the season's final push.

"I think we had a few that needed some rest, we took the last couple of days off, we got back on the field a little bit today (Sunday)," said LSU Softball Coach Beth Torina. "I think we've really played a schedule the last few weeks, and I think some of the travel, you know, getting a Monday night against Florida, having to turn around and be at Arkansas on Thursday, you know, to play Thursday, and then straight to the (SEC) tournament, I think it was a tough stretch that we were dealt there, but I think we needed a little bit of rest, hopefully we got that and we'll be ready to go."

LSU plays Southeastern on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

