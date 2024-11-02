LSU's Sa'Myah Smith returns

BATON ROUGE - Sa'Myah Smith returned to the basketball court Wednesday night during the LSU women's basketball team's exhibition win over LSU-Alexandria.

The redshirt sophomore is coming off a torn ACL, an injury she suffered early last season. Smith had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes of action Wednesday.

After the game coach Kim Mulkey was asked about Smith returning to action.

"I wonder sometimes, when you've had two knee surgeries, one on each knee, if sometimes some of the things she missed or didn't look good doing is because she's still conscious of that, breakaway layups, and you got a bunch of little ones underneath you, that's kind of how she tore the knee up last year," Mulkey said. "And when those things, I see, those things happen, I wonder, like, has she gotten over that hump yet and not thinking about it? But as you can see, she can do some things in rebounding and catching the ball in the air, and block shots. She's been away from the game a year, I think her hands will get better, I thought she just was fumble fingers a little bit tonight, but sure is good to have her back."

The LSU women's basketball team opens the 2024-2025 season on Monday, November 4 against Eastern Kentucky.