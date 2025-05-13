LSU run rules Arkansas 13-3 to win their final regular season series at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU's bats came alive on Saturday night as they defeated Arkansas 13-3 to secure the series win.

LSU started the party early when Jake Brown launched a three-run home run to right center field for an early 3-0 lead.

From there, Brown would homer again in the third inning and Cade Arrambide and Ethan Frey hit a pair of solo home runs as well.

That was the heart of the Tigers' offensive attack, but they also scored from RBI, a bases loaded walk, fielder's choice and a fly out.

On the mound, starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw six innings and allowed five hits, zero runs, no walks and struck out 11.

LSU has secured the series, but they'll go for the clean sweep on Sunday at 3 p.m. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.