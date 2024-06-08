LSU names Jake Amos head coach for men's golf

BATON ROUGE - LSU hired Jake Amos, who guided East Tennessee State to four straight NCAA Championship appearances, as the university's head men’s golf coach.

Amos, a finalist for the NCAA Division I Dave Williams Coach of the Year Award, led the Buccaneers to three victories and seven top-three finishes in 2024, including a fourth straight Southern Conference Championship and a 12th place finish at NCAA Championships, ETSU’s best showing since 2001.

Amos coached four NCAA All-Americans, eight East All-Region selections, three conference Players of the Year, three conference Freshman of the Year and 15 All-Conference honorees during his time at ETSU.

He previously coached at the University of South Florida, Purdue and South Carolina as an assistant coach. In both stints at South Carolina and Purdue, Amos was named a finalist for the Jan Strickland Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Amos succeeds former interim head coach Andrew Nelson, who took over after long time head coach Chuck Winstead stepped down in 2023.