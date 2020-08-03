74°
LSU legend Y.A. Tittle dead at 90
BATON ROUGE - LSU confirmed Monday that former LSU star Y.A. Tittle has died.
A spokesperson for LSU Athletics says that Tittle passed away overnight.
#LSU mourns the loss of one of the game's all-time greats, as Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle passed away Sunday night at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/7k0fvfgLyd— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 9, 2017
Tittle was a two-time All-SEC quarterback for the Tigers in the 1940s, setting passing records at the university that stood for years.
Tittle went on to be drafted into the NFL in 1947, where he was named AAFC Rookie of the year. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.
Y.A. Tittle Avenue off of Bob Petit Boulevard, near LSU's campus, was also named in his honor.
