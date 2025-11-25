71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Despite entering Saturday's game as a 24.5-point favorite, LSU beat Western Kentucky 13-10.

LSU's defense played great in the third quarter, stifling the Hilltopper offense and intercepting WKU quarterback Rodney Tisdale twice. However, the Tiger offensive woes continued, with the only points in the quarter coming from a Damian Ramos field goal after LSU failed to punch it in from the one-yard line.

The Hilltoppers scored on the possession of the game, kicking a field goal after a nine-play, 57-yard drive. Western Kentucky had an opportunity to score a touchdown in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs in a goal-to-go situation.

LSU's offense struggled mightily in the first half, putting up just 174 yards of offense. The Tigers punted twice, threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs on their first four drives. On the fifth, LSU finally capitalized with a Michael Van Buren touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green. LSU led 7-3 at the half.

Damian Ramos was able to add to the score in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard field goal.

With under two minutes left and neither team having any timeouts, Western Kentucky recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown to make the game 13-10. LSU recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.

News
FINAL: LSU beats Western Kentucky 13-10
FINAL: LSU beats Western Kentucky 13-10
BATON ROUGE - Despite entering Saturday's game as a 24.5-point favorite, LSU beat Western Kentucky 13-10. LSU's defense... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 Saturday, November 22, 2025 8:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2025
LSU closes out home schedule Saturday vs....
LSU closes out home schedule Saturday vs. Western Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will play in Death Valley for the final time this season when they host... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 Saturday, November 22, 2025 10:01:00 AM CST November 22, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days