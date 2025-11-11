LSU football falls to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The LSU Tigers lost their fourth game of the season 20-9 to Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU's defense brought the pressure in the first quarter. They got a stop on fourth and short to get a turnover on downs. The Tiger offense pushed the ball down field, but kicker Damian Ramos missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.

On LSU's second offensive drive of the game, Bauer Sharp fumbled the ball at the 24-yard line. Alabama's Nikhai Hill-Green forced the fumble and recovered it to give the Crimson Tide the ball. LSU's defense did enough to keep Alabama out of the endzone. They held them to a 45-yard field goal.

Alabama led 3-0 after the first quarter of play.

LSU would move deep into Alabama territory early in the second quarter when freshman running back Harlem Berry broke loose for a big 37-yard gain. That led to Ramos making a 37-yard field goal.

LSU tied the game 3-3 with 12:47 left in the second quarter.

The Tide responded on the ensuing drive. Running back Daniel Hill capped off a seven play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Alabama led 10-3 with 9:25 left in the second quarter.

Alabama attempted to extend their lead later in the second. After getting in the red zone, the Crimson Tide miss on a 26-yard field goal attempt with 2:28 until halftime.

However, Alabama got the ball back and scored a touchdown on a three-play, 66-yard drive right before the half.

LSU started the third quarter on offense. They got to the 13-yard line, but on third down, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was sacked. That led to a successful Ramos field goal from 44 yards out. LSU trailed 17-6 with 8:46 left in the third quarter.

On LSU's next offensive possession, the staff put in backup quarterback Michael Van Buren to take over for Nussmeier. In his first drive of the game, LSU punted the ball away at their own 41-yard line.

LSU trailed 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, linebacker Harold Perkins forces and recovers an Alabama fumble. He gives the Tiger offense the ball at the Crimson Tide 38-yard line.

Van Buren went back in at quarterback. The LSU offense failed to find the end zone once again. Ramos made his third field goal of the night. This one form 37 yards out. LSU trailed 17-9 with 10:28 left in the game.

LSU was able to force a punt, but the ball was downed on the one-yard line and LSU went three-and-out again, giving the ball back to Alabama with 7:11 left in the game. Alabama was able to kick a 44-yard field goal to take a 20-9 lead.

With less than 4 minutes remaining, LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren lost the ball on a strip sack. Alabama was able to run the clock out to secure the victory.