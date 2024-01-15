39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU defensive end prepares for the faceoff with a Hawaiian battle cry

BATON ROUGE- An LSU football players dad prepares him for the Tigers face-off with an ancient war dance called, "Haka"

LSU Defensive End Breiden Fehoko is walking down Victory Hill when he stops to greet his family then the Haka begins. His Father Vili Fohoko and brother start with the traditional war cry then Breiden follows.

225 Magazine caught the encounter on video, and it's going viral on Twitter.

The Hawaiian Defensive end's father Vili, was the “Vili the Warrior,” for University of Hawaii football and Volleyball games.

The Haka is a traditional dance, chant or battle cry in Maori culture.

Saturday, October 13 2018

