LSU defeats Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime

BATON ROUGE- LSU defeated Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime with a Kyren Lacy walk-off touchdown. LSU trailed the entire game before securing the game-winning score.

The Tigers' defense stole the show in a game where many expected to see two explosive offenses.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 22 of his 51 passing attempts for 337 yards and three touchdowns. The Tiger junior also had two interceptions.

Over on the defensive side of the ball, Whit Weeks played a big part in the Tigers' victory. The sophomore linebacker had 18 tackles including 10 solo takedowns. He also forced a fumble near the end of the first half that allowed LSU placekicker Damian Ramos to make a 45-yard field goal to cut into Ole Miss’ lead.

LSU’s defense was called upon to step up multiple times in this SEC matchup, and one of the biggest was in the first quarter when defensive end Bradyn Swinson made a 4th down stop to turn the Rebels over on downs deep in Tiger territory.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Rebels led 20-16 and Ole Miss extended their lead to seven points with three minutes left in the game on a 37-yard field goal.

LSU then responded with a game-tying drive that included multiple fourth-down conversions from Nussmeier. He eventually connected with wide receiver Aaron Anderson in the end zone to tie the ball game with less than 30 seconds to go in regulation.

LSU won the toss in overtime and elected to have possession second. The Rebels had multiple penalties on their possession that pushed them back to force a long field goal. Despite that, Rebels' placekicker Caden Davis split the uprights on a 57-yard attempt to put the Rebels back ahead by three.

It was the Tigers with the last laugh, as on the first play of the Tigers' possession, Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy in 1-on-1 coverage, and he was able to reel in the ball for the 25-yard game-winning touchdown.

The Tiger faithful rushed the field under the tint of purple and gold lights to cap off the night the program celebrated 100 years of Tiger Stadium.

LSU moves to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC Play. Ole Miss moves to 5-2 on the year and 1-2 in conference play.

The Tigers head on the road on Saturday, October 19 to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will air on ESPN