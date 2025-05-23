92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment

Related Story

MARRERO - Louisiana State Police arrested a state representative early Wednesday morning for first-offense driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. 

Troopers said around 2:30 a.m., they responded to a single-vehicle crash near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Rep. Kyle M. Green (D) of Marrero was arrested for DWI. 

Green allegedly ran off the roadway on U.S. 90 westbound and hit a concrete barrier. Green and his three young children in the vehicle were uninjured, and his children were taken by a family member. 

Green was taken into custody and troopers say he refused to provide a breath sample. 

Kyle Green represents District 83, which includes the parts of Jefferson Parish around Bridge City, Westwego and Waggaman. 

Related Images

News
Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child...
Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment
MARRERO - Louisiana State Police arrested a state representative early Wednesday morning for first-offense driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 Wednesday, May 21, 2025 10:37:00 AM CDT May 21, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days